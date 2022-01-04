MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Current Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka said her main goals for 2022 are to rediscover her love of tennis and not focus on results and rankings after her return to the sport in Melbourne this Tuesday later from a four-month break.

The Japanese, former world number one, struggled to get into top form last year after pulling out of Roland Garros in May after a skirmish with tournament organizers over the negative impact caused on her by the mandatory appearances. in front of the press.

After losing to Leylah Fernandez in the third round of the US Open in September, Osaka took a break from the sport to focus on his mental health.

The 24-year-old looked rusty in her 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory over France’s Alize Cornet on Tuesday, but said she was happy with the way she handled the game.

“I only have one big goal this year, and it’s completely unrelated to results and stuff like that. I just want to feel that every time I step onto the court, I’m having fun,” Osaka told reporters.

“That I can get off the court knowing that even if I lost, I tried as hard as I could. I also have a goal in the press room that I will never cry again, so I hope that works to my advantage,” added Osaka.

“I’m the kind of person who cared a little too much about results and rankings. I just need to find a way to enjoy the game again because that’s why I played it in the beginning.”

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)

