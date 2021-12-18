D.he trouble with TV critic Dietmar Hamann is over for the time being with Borussia Dortmund’s coach Marco Rose. “I’m anything but a resentful person,” said Rose on Friday: “The subject is over for me for now.” After the 3-0 win on Wednesday in the Bundesliga against the game association Greuther Fürth, Rose talked about the Sky interview Criticism of the expert and former national soccer player Hamann annoyed. “It starts with the beginning of the season that Didi Hamann nails against us. Standing up and shooting at us every week is difficult, ”Rose scolded.

In the matter, the coach of the Bundesliga second did not want to give in two days later, but already sounded more conciliatory. “I value him as a great footballer, and he certainly has a clue about football, otherwise he wouldn’t be an expert,” said Rose, but also decided in light of his remarks on Wednesday: “I don’t think I’m so wrong about that. I will keep listening. Maybe he thinks about it a little and takes a look when we are on the right path. “The invitation to Hamann to come and see him for a chat, Rose confirmed again:” In the new year there will definitely be time for a To meet. I’m always open. “

Kobel and Hummels threaten to fail

But BVB is looking to the next game. At the end of the Bundesliga series, the runner-up at Hertha BSC has to compete this Saturday / 6.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and Sky). Rose revealed that there are still some personal uncertainties. The missions of goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, defense chief Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro and Marius Wolf are currently at risk. According to information from the “Ruhr Nachrichten”, Kobel and Hummels did not travel to Berlin at all.

“Mats and Gregor have a cold. We have to see how that develops, ”said Rose on Friday. Guerreiro was not in the squad twice recently and was only able to train to a limited extent. “It’s not yet clear whether this can work or not,” said Rose. The same applies to Wolf, who was also not in the squad in the 3-0 win against Fürth on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the use of Thorgan Hazard is not endangered after his early substitution. “Toto had a cramp. That should work, ”said Rose, who is satisfied with the first half of the season, at least in the league. “We have played a decent first half of the season so far and can now turn it into a very, very decent one,” said the 45-year-old, but asked for an increase in performance compared to Wednesday: “I wish that we do it differently, because otherwise we will it is difficult to take something with you. “

Rose almost ruled out new signings this winter. “We have to keep working on our squad, but I don’t see the winter transfer window providing a reason for that,” he said. The reason for this is the economic situation due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rose referred to the recent partial exclusion of the audience: “Of course, that tears a big hole in our coffers again. Our plans are accordingly. Not much will be possible there. We also have to look to the well-being of the club. “

Rose reacted visibly relaxed to renewed speculation about a premature departure from top scorer Erling Haaland. “We see him every day and we talk to him. We know what is a fact and accept how it comes, ”said Rose about the 21-year-old Norwegian, who still has a contract with BVB until 2024. However, there is always speculation about an early departure to a top European club. “There are outrageous reports and speculations every day. The way he deals with it as a still young player is extraordinary, ”said Rose.

Most recently, Haaland’s solo lap of honor after the 3-0 win against Fürth on Wednesday led to wild speculation, especially in foreign media, about Haaland’s imminent short-term departure.