Civil police are investigating the death of a woman this Friday, 17, after being seen at an aesthetic clinic in a shopping center in Vicente de Carvalho, in the northern part of Rio de Janeiro. Maria Jandimar Rodrigues, 39 years old, was found dead by the rescue teams and police officers called to the scene.

According to the Secretary of State for the Military Police, a team from the 41st Battalion of the Military Police, from Irajá, was called to verify the occurrence in the shopping center. The police found Maria’s body lying on the ground near the parking lot. A team from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) was also called and found the victim’s death.

The case was registered at the 27th Police Precinct, owned by Vicente Carvalho, which opened an inquiry to investigate the cause of Maria Jandimar’s death. According to the Civil Police, the agents are searching and collecting statements to gather information that would clarify the woman’s death.

