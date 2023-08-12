Perez, a piece of advice from Rosberg

There is a driver who needs the summer break more than anyone else. Despite the two podiums in the last two races, Sergio Perez still not fully convincing. The “fault” of a Red Bull so supersonic as to normalize a second place and declassify a comeback from ninth to third position in Hungary to ordinary administration; also the fault of a Max Verstappenwho currently does what he wants and drives the RB19 to a level unmatched by the competition.

In short, Red Bull has given Perez a few victories, but risks “ruining” his career and self-esteem. Something that did not happen to Nico Rosberg, who in Mercedes was faced with the same problem as Checo, first with a Michael Schumacher in the last rounds in F1 and then with a Lewis Hamilton in the prime of his career. The German himself tried to give the #11 Red Bull some advice so as not to miss a beat from Zandvoort onwards.

Rosberg’s words

“It’s so hard for a pilot when he starts saying ‘Hey, this guy does things that i will never be able to do in my life‘. Naturally I had these periods with Lewis. Luckily they didn’t last too long, but there were always these moments where I looked at the data and thought, ‘I can’t possibly be able to do this, this is something inhuman‘“, these are the words of the 2016 world champion a Sky Sports Podcasts. “It’s really hard to accept, but that’s what Sergio is feeling with Max Verstappen“.

“What would I recommend to him? First of all of disconnect everything and not read what the media and social media say, would only see comments against him. That’s what I did, but he still has to deal with dozens of journalists on Thursdays, who will ask him how difficult the crisis he’s put himself into is and how much pressure he’s under after Ricciardo’s arrival in AlphaTauri. It’s one of the hardest parts for him at the moment. He always said he wanted to be world champion, but now he has to think session by session and always do the best job possible“, he continued. “His best qualifying in the last six races before Spa was ninth, despite having the same car as Max. Sergio is a very good driver, we know that, but Verstappen is simply extraordinary. The one between him and Red Bull is already now a historic package, it will be one of the four most epic pairings ever, together with that of Senna with McLaren, Schumacher with Ferrari and Hamilton with Mercedes“.