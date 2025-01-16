Answer questions against the clock The Rosco of Pasapalabra always generates some stress in the contestantsas happened this Wednesday to Rosa.

The day when The Antena 3 contest jackpot exceeded 1.1 million euros (1,102,000 euros), Manu was the first to face Roberto Leal’s questions with the 155 seconds accumulated in the day’s program.

The man from Madrid got six questions right in a row until he decided to say the word. Rosa, for her part, counted 127 to find out the 25 letters of The Rosco.

The Galician, with confidence, answered questions until she reached D: “Short-coated white dog with small dark spots”the presenter wanted to know.

But Rosa was quick to respond by saying “doberman”but Leal told him that he was wrong. “Dogo, dogo,” said the contestant, but the Sevillian helped her out of her mistake for the second time: “He’s a Dalmatian.”

Full of confidence, Manu was the first to reach Z with 21 hits and 47 seconds. His rival finished the first round with 19 hits, one miss and 19 seconds.

In a duel with a lot of equality, during the exchange of turns and tied at 21, The Galician made a mistake in the R, adding her second error in The Rosco and then the third in the L, running out of time.

Manu continued playing alone until he reached 23 hits, so decided to take a gamble in search of the millionaire jackpotbut he was wrong on the V.

The Madrid native was proclaimed winner of the day’s programsending Rosa to dispute The Blue Chair in the next program to risk his continuity in Pasapalabra.