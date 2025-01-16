The injury to Iñigo Martínez and the confirmation of the Uruguayan’s continuity will make this the duo in Barça’s defensive axis for the next month. Defensively they resolved the situations with solvency. One for pure defensive fundamentals (Cubarsí), the other for his unmatched physical conditions (Araújo). He cut a spectacular counter to the ground and won four of the six duels he had. With the ball it was different. Cubarsi is a spectacle. Filters passes just as well and accurately to a changed profile as to a natural profile. And he does not hesitate to use his left foot if the play calls for it. He made 79 of 83 passes. Araújo has some more difficulties in progressing the game and prefers to play with those close to him.