Rosarito Beaches, Baja California.- Municipal police officers of Playas de Rosarito detained a man who was traveling aboard a robbery patrolfrom the municipality of Tijuana, during a surveillance tour carried out in the Fifth Municipality, according to information published this Friday by the Secretary of Citizen Security.

The events occurred around 8:00 a.m. this Friday, when the agents carried out a preventive surveillance tour on Benito Juárez boulevard, near the Lucio Blanco neighborhood, where they noticed the presence of a tijuana patrol whose driver committed a foul, for which they asked him to stop.

The unit in question is a white Pick Up truck, model 2008, Ford F-250, which was driven by a man identified as Fernando “N”, 27 years old, who did not carry official identification, uniform, driver’s license , nor documents of the unit.

When the municipal agents corroborated the unit’s data through the C4 radio station, they realized that it had a pre-report of theft and that the driver does not belong to the Tijuana municipal corporation. Faced with this situation, the man was arrested while the rights that assist detainees were read to him and then he was made available to the corresponding authority.