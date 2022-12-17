Craving sweets is often considered a bad habit. But the desire to eat certain foods is often dictated by the body, due to a lack of certain nutrients. What does the body lack when we crave sweets?

Gerontologists Dr. Vladimir Khavinson and Dr. Svetlana Trofimova suggest that the cause could be a disruption of the gut microbiome. Because the desire to eat sweets and pastries may be due to an imbalance of bacteria in the intestine, and indicates that the stomach and intestine bacteria are not working at the required level.

According to them: “Increased sugar helps increase the activity of bad bacteria in the gut.”

– Fatigue and poor sleep – the two experts point out, “Fast carbohydrates are the source of energy for normal brain functioning, which improves the emotional background. Emotions are a source of energy for cortical cells.”

Sleep is an important part of rest, necessary for the body to regain its strength. Because not getting enough sleep forces the body to eat sugar to get the “boost” it’s looking for. Unfortunately, “recharging” can turn into a bad habit and is no substitute for a needed rest.

Doctors advise to improve the quality of sleep by eating foods containing tryptophan, such as turkey, bananas and nuts.

Doctors point out that hunger, depression and smoking negatively affect the sense of taste. And if the desire to eat sweets appears, it indicates a lack of chromium, serotonin, magnesium and complex carbohydrates in the body.