Rosangela Espinoza She enjoyed the long holiday on the paradisiacal beaches of Punta Cana. However, after she revealed that she was not alone on the trip, various speculations arose about a possible new gallant. Now, the participant of “This is war” came out to clarify these rumors.

Through social networks, the model was answering the questions that came from her Instagram followers, but without a doubt the ones that stood out the most were those that talked about her commented trip to the Dominican Republic.

Rosángela Espinoza clarifies who she traveled to Punta Cana with. Photo: Rosángela Espinoza/Instagram

“‘Rose’, in ‘America shows’ they said that you have traveled with a gallant and that is why you do not show friends,” wrote one of his fans. Given this, the reality girl responded loud and clear to deny everything that is said in various show programs.

Rosángela Espinoza reflects on her surgeries

Rosángela Espinoza nostalgically recalled her beginnings on Peruvian television, a time when she still had no aesthetic arrangement. During an interview for “You are in all”, the influencer indicated that she regrets the surgeries she underwent, because she would prefer the image of her to the natural one.

“I entered television and forget it! That’s where I started to see myself. I make a look and they burn your hair, “said the also businesswoman. She added: “The most beautiful thing is to look natural (…). I try not to wear a lot of makeup,” she commented.

Rosángela Espinoza plans to open an OnlyFans account

The tiktoker pointed out that she has thought about opening an OnlyFans account, since it has become a new form of income among the characters of the show business. However, she mentioned that she would not join the showgirls doing nudes and would instead upload exclusive photos for the fans she has there. “It can be a nice thing,” she said.