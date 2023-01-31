Watch out Brunella! Rosangela Espinoza linked with “America Today” and did not rule out the possibility of replacing the wife of Richard Acuna in driving.

After having confirmed that he would not return to “This is war” In her new season, Rosángela Espinoza continues to enjoy a vacation in Dubai, which caused many comments about her stay in the distant city, since it is not cheap to live in that place. The popular “Selfie Girl” was connected to the “America Today” program and she spoke about the possibility of occupying the position of “collaborator” in the program, but it would be on the condition that Brunella Horna is no longer as host.

“Is it true that you would have no problem being a contributor to ‘América hoy’, but would you ask as a condition that Brunella Horna not be there?” they asked Rosángela directly. And she responded: “(The) issue there is that there can’t be two Barbies on the show.” This response left Horna surprised, as the former reality girl was stating that she would only be in “America Today” if Brunella left. Given this, Acuña’s wife advised her to stay in Dubai.

How much does Rosángela Espinoza’s apartment cost in Dubai?

The drivers of “América hoy” also asked Espinoza how much it would cost her to stay in Dubai, since the influencer has been in that place for about a month. Rosángela clarified that she does not pay for her stay alone, but that she has a ‘roomie’.

Rosángela Espinoza enjoys luxuries on a trip to Dubai. Photo: composition LR/ instagram/ broadcast

“Approximately S/9,500 for a month. In addition, S/1,500 is paid for surveillance. In front is the Rush Kalifa, the tallest building in the world,” he revealed about the price of the hotel where he is staying.