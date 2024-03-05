This morning, in a matter of minutes, the video of Rosalía entering the Inditex offices in Arteixo (A Coruña) has gone viral. The singer entered the facilities of the Galician company amidst applause from the staff and accompanied by the president of the company, Marta Ortega, and her husband, Carlos Torretta, in charge of communication for the textile group. The Catalan has visited the different departments of Inditex, in a guided tour in which the operation of the company was explained to her. The Catalan chose a sober black jacket suit with a full skirt, headband and slingback shoes for the visit; The brand that signs it is unknown, but her style is very similar to that of Dior's suits, curiously, the only show that Rosalía has attended in these fashion weeks.

Since the appointment of Marta Ortega as president of the company, several celebrities have stopped by the Inditex industrial estate to give training talks. In recent months, for example, the supermodel Linda Evangelista, the image of the capsule collection that Zara launched together with the photographer Steven Meisel, or the designer Pieter Mulier, creative director of Alaïa, who gave a master class behind closed doors for the design staff. It is the first time, however, that a celebrity visit has been instantly made public.

The reason for the visit is unknown (S Fashion has not received a response from Inditex so far). This morning, the media specialized in fashion Highxtar leaked images of the singer's passage through the headquarters of the textile distribution giant and it could be seen that she even dared to take a few rides on an electric scooter, joking with all the staff. .

The Motomami Tour fan account tweeted this morning that Rosalía will create a collection with Inditex, but the company has not yet confirmed this statement, although it would not be unreasonable. In November 2018, the singer already collaborated with Pull and Bear, owned by the Inditex group; It was a collection of urban clothing, mostly tracksuits, with the word 'Malamente' printed on sweatshirts, T-shirts and jackets. Since then, Rosalía's style has varied greatly; First she entered the biker phase with Motomami, then she became the image of the Acne studios brand and, for two seasons, she has attended the Prada, Schiaparelli and Dior fashion shows. Without going any further, last February the magazine Rolling Stone I chose her as the most stylish artist, above names like Beyoncé or Dua Lipa. The jury included, among others, Tommy Hilfiger and Donatella Versace.

Since 2021, Zara has multiplied the number of collaborations it launches per year, something that the brand had never contemplated during Amancio Ortega's time. The Clarks shoe brand has been the latest to join, with a limited collection launched last January.