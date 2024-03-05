This weekend, Chivas was showcased on the Azteca Stadium field by Cruz Azul, who in 45 minutes had already defined the match in their favor with a three-zero score before halftime. Now, the injured flock will have to meet América on the Akron field in a duel for the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League. Fernando Gago's idea is to field his stellar eleven, however, the Argentine coach will respect Óscar Whalley in goal.
Although Gago has a marked preference for Raúl Rangel, starter in the 10 days of Liga MX and could well be in goal in a key duel like next Wednesday, the coach chooses to appeal to justice and will bet on continuity from Whalley, who has been the team's starting goalkeeper in the past games of the international tournament and who after almost a year in the club, could finally be on the field in a stellar match such as a national classic.
Except for Whalley, who is about to receive the best opportunity of his career, everything indicates that the Argentine coach will not place many of the players who led the match against Forge, since now the rival is perhaps the best club in the entire CONCACAF and the Argentine's idea is to appeal to the best eleven he can build, that is, Chivas' most continuous team in Liga MX will be against America.
