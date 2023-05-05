Los Angeles.-The singer Rosalía would be pregnant, reveals Mhoni Vidente in her recent predictions on social networks and the fans of the famous espalola react surprised and excited.

Mhoni Vidente says that Rosalía, who is in a relationship with fellow singer Rauw Alejandro, is expecting her first child and it will be a boy. Let’s remember that both made their commitment public on March 24 after three years of relationship.

The Cuban astrologer Mhoni Vidente now surprises by revealing that Rosalía is expecting her first child, this on her YouTube channel and the followers of the singer-songwriter of songs like ‘Motomami’ react surprised.

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro. Photo by EFE

Mhoni Vidente assures that Rosalía, who is 30 years old, “would have eaten the goose before her time” and that she will become the mother of a boy: “Rosalía is pregnant, she ate the goose ahead of time. Rosalía is pregnant with Rauw Alejandro, it’s going to be a boy, I already gave them the exclusive so that everyone knows.”

Rosalía, who in recent days performed at the Zócalo in CDMX for free to the public, originally from San Cugat del Vallés, Spain, is currently one of the most famous and influential Latin artists in music.

Rauw Alejandro, his partner, is also already considered one of the most successful exponents of the urban genre of the moment.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro, in addition to doing it as a couple, have joined artistically, because recently released their first joint EP titled ‘RR’ which includes the songs ‘Kiss’, ‘Vampires’ and ‘Promise’.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro debuted as a couple in front of the cameras at the ‘Los 40 Music Awards’ gala, during 2021, where she presented him with her award for best urban artist or group in the international Latin category to the Puerto Rican reggaeton artist.

