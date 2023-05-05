Serbia | Eight killed and thirteen wounded in shooting in Serbia

The police did not immediately catch the suspected shooter.

in Serbia eight people died and 13 were wounded in the shooting that took place late on Thursday evening, according to local media.

The shooting took place about 60 kilometers south of the capital Belgrade, near the village of Mladenovac.

The attacker shot people with an automatic weapon from a moving vehicle and fled the scene, says the state-run RTS television channel.

A large number of police and several ambulances were dispatched to the scene, while helicopters flew over the area.

Police are looking for a shooter who is on the loose. An arrest warrant has been issued for the 21-year-old suspect, says CNN.

A day earlier, at a school in the Vracar district of Belgrade, a 14-year-old boy shot dead eight students and a guard.