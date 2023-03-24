Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro are one of the stronger couples of the world of international entertainment. The Spanish and the Puerto Rican currently have three years of relationship and secured careers in the music industry. Both have a fan club that ended up joining as a result of their relationship, and their songs are the most listened to on all digital platforms. This is how his followers always wondered why they waited so long to get a collaboration together.

What did Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro say about collaborating?

In an interview with streamer Ibai Llanos, the artists provided details of their relationship and their songs prior to the release of “RR”, one of the questions was the time it took to release a song, or better yet an EP together after three years of relationship. Rosalía answered the question indicating that they wanted to lay the foundations of their bond before even thinking about getting together in a recording studio: “We put that forward. It was like ‘I don’t want trouble, I don’t want to mix the industry with my relationship.said the Spanish.

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía provided details of their EP "RR" with Ibai Llanos.

What is “RR”, the couple’s first EP, about?

In the same interview, the artists revealed that the EP “RR” it is called that way because of the initials of their names (Rosalía and Raúl), which are three songs in commemoration of their three years of relationship and that in initial ideas they wanted it to be released on March 3, 2023 (3.3.23). However, they maintained that the material did not arrive on time and therefore decided that it should be released on March 23, 2023.

Despite this, they later found out that the songs were leaked through WhatsApp just hours after their release official, and for this reason they decided to make a live link through their social networks to show excerpts of the songs titled “Kiss”, “Vampires” and “Promise”.

The couple said that “Beso” and “Vampiros” are lively songs that can be played in the disco, while “Promesa” is a song that mixes bolero sounds, as they maintain that songs of this type were the ones that marked their relationship. In addition, they said that the songs represent the past, present and future of a relationship.

First surprise: Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro got engaged

Rosalía had already anticipated that each song had a video and that each one came with a surprise. The first video came with great force, because in the last seconds Rosalía is seen with tears in her eyes and a diamond ring in her hand, and then kisses her partner. both got engaged and they decided to make it official to their fans with a music video that will be marked in their artistic career. What will follow next?