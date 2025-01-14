In the duels between Rosa and Manu in El Rosco de Pasapalabra emotion is never lackingwhere both show all their knowledge, although, sometimes, their haste makes them lose.

This Monday, with 1,090,000 euros of jackpot at stakeManu was the first to start playing and try the 25 questions that Roberto Leal was going to ask him.

The Madrid native had 158 seconds to compete The Rosco of the day. After answering three letters, decided to give the turn to his opponent to start playing.

Rosa, for her part, He had the ‘disadvantage’ of having accumulated less time than his rival127 seconds in this Monday’s delivery. The Galician answered five questions before speaking.

In the exchange of turns, Rosa answered Q wrong, a mistake she realized as soon as she responded: “There is, no! Sorry, it’s gone”admitted the contestant.

His second mistake was made in the S, leaving El Rosco on a platter to Manu with those two failures – and 14 successes – before finishing the first round.

Rosa, in ‘Pasapalabra’. ATRESMEDIA

Even so, Rosa was the first to reach Z with 19 hits, two misses and 21 seconds of time. The Galician continued answering questions until she made her third mistake on G.

Manu finished the first round with 18 hits and 54 secondsfacing the second round with the confidence of the mistakes his opponent had made.





Tied at 21, the Galician played it at the last second in the Lfailing it too, concluding with 21 hits and four hits and knowing that he would have to compete The Blue Chair in the next program.

Manu continued playing in search of the potbut he made a mistake at the Y, finishing the delivery on the day of Pasapalabra as winner with 22 hits and only one miss.