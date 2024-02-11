The Software République ecosystem created by Groupe Renault materializes another technological project, presenting the Mobilize PowerBox home charging station. The wallbox will be produced on the Symbiose line, in the Lacroix factory, with an initial output of 65,000 units per year. It will be marketed throughout the Losanga dealer network and also in the showrooms of the other brands connected to the group.

Teamwork

The various Software République partners actively participated in the development of this wallbox, based on their areas of expertise. IoTecha Corp, for example, dealt with smart charging hardware and software with specific field tests but also with industrial control, and with ISO15118 and OCPP protocols. Orande, on the other hand, worked on 4G telecommunications and related services while the Renault Group focused on the architecture of electric vehicle charging systems. STMicroelectronics then worked on semiconductor components (microprocessors, communication and security) and finally Thales analyzed cybersecurity and data protection for the secure management of IDs and passwords.

The Mobilize wallbox

Mobilize PowerBox is a charging solution that adapts to all electrical systems, single-phase or three-phase. It can be installed indoors or outdoors, on the wall or on a support. At home, it can be integrated into the domestic electrical ecosystem, as it is equipped with a dynamic energy management system that allows the charging power to be modulated based on the available power, avoiding the risk of blackouts. The Mobilize PowerBox charging station operates on alternating current. It delivers charging power of up to 22 kW, depending on the electrical system and the vehicle's charging capacity. Mobilize PowerBox is compatible with all electric and plug-in hybrid cars equipped with a type 2 socket.

PowerBox versions

There are four different stations depending on your needs: Version UNO: for private customers looking for a simple and safe home charging solution; UNO PLUS version: for infrastructures installed in companies and condominiums. They include an RFID card reader to ensure that only authorized users have access to charging. The manager will thus be able to count on better traceability of use; UNO PRO version, for charging stations accessible to the public or installed by employees. This version is equipped with an RFID card reader and a MID (Measurement Instruments Directive) meter for calculating electricity consumption to be re-invoiced. The MID meter, in fact, simplifies the reimbursement of expenses incurred by employees, certifying the electricity consumption of home top-ups. Finally, the VERSO version (bidirectional): to recharge the vehicle, but also to return electricity to the domestic or public network. This version allows users to make significant savings. With AC technology, Mobilize PowerBox VERSO offers bi-directional charging to everyone, helping to maximize the impact of smart energy management. This bidirectional charging station will be available for the launch of Renault 5 Electric. All versions include automatic updates and possible remote diagnosis (FOTA, firmware over the air) with WiFi or Ethernet connection. All will be equipped with a type 2 secure socket or 6.5 meter cable (outside France). The UNO PRO and VERSO versions will also be equipped with 4G connection.