A woman was murdered by her ex-husband in the municipality of Amozocin Puebladespite the aggressor having had a restraining order.

The victim was identified as Rosa María G., 43 years oldwho had gone to drop his granddaughter off at school and was heading back home when the attack occurred.

The alleged perpetrator of the feminicide is Rosa María's ex-husband, who already had a history of violence and a restraining order against you. The victim's son revealed that Rosa María had reported the violence she suffered to the Gender Prosecutor's Office, which led to the issuance of the restraining order.

The event took place on 20 de Noviembre Street in the Las Animas neighborhood in the municipality of Amozoc. Rosa María was intercepted by her ex-partner after dropping her granddaughter off at school. Recognizing the attacker, she tried to flee, but she was caught up and confronted by him.

The discussion between both of them culminated with the ex-husband shooting Rosa María, ending his life instantly. The woman sought refuge in a nearby grocery store, where neighbors called emergency services.

Despite the paramedics' efforts to stabilize her, Rosa María died due to the severity of her injuries.

Local authorities guarded the hospital awaiting the arrival of personnel from the State Attorney General's Office Specialized in Femicide to carry out the removal of the body.