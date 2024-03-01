Dragon Age: Dreadwolf would be ready and Bioware would count on throw it within end of 2024. This is what journalist Jeff Grubb, usually well versed in the affairs of the Neverwinter Nights company, said.
In reality, more than a novelty, it is a reinforcement of previous rumors, many of which arose from the confirmation, given by the publisher Electronic Arts, on the presentation of the game planned for this summer.
In reality, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf already has dedicated pages on the various ones digital stores, where unfortunately information is lacking. It is explained that the player will be able to visit Thedas, a wild land full of dungeons, cities and dangers.
What are the chances that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will actually come out by the end of 2024? Many, actually, considering the years of development and the aforementioned timing of the presentation. According to Grubb, the developers are confident of making it, which should at least be indicative of a very advanced state of work.
For the rest, we remind you that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is planned for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
