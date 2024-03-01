Dragon Age: Dreadwolf would be ready and Bioware would count on throw it within end of 2024. This is what journalist Jeff Grubb, usually well versed in the affairs of the Neverwinter Nights company, said.

In reality, more than a novelty, it is a reinforcement of previous rumors, many of which arose from the confirmation, given by the publisher Electronic Arts, on the presentation of the game planned for this summer.

In reality, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf already has dedicated pages on the various ones digital stores, where unfortunately information is lacking. It is explained that the player will be able to visit Thedas, a wild land full of dungeons, cities and dangers.