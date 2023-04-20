It’s final. Rosa Fuentes She has proven to be a woman of arms to take, since after the first ampay starring Paolo Hurtado and Jossmery Toledo, she decided to end her relationship with the soccer player despite the fact that they were together for more than a decade. After that, the mother of two children decided to start a new life and traveled abroad to get away from the media noise.

However, last Monday, April 17, Magaly Medina presented a second ampay for both characters, in which they are appreciated sharing with the player’s family. These images resonated with the still wife of “Caballito”, who recently announced the start of divorce proceedings.

Rosa Fuentes initiated divorce proceedings from Paolo Hurtado

It was Claudia Zumaeta, Rosa Fuentes’ lawyer, who confirmed this fact, indicating that the lawsuit had already been filed with the corresponding body. However, the law woman also said that the soccer player has shown a predisposition to start the procedures and be able to reach an agreement for child support.

“The lawsuit (for divorce) is already filed, it is being qualified in the Judiciary. Here what worried us was the issue of food. Since we did not see a response from the Lord, we planned to carry out a food process, ”he explained.

“However, seeing your availability and approach to reconcile, we are preparing a proposal so that, through this proposal and negotiation, sign the agreement basically for the support of your minor children,” he added to Trome.

