Rosa Chemical returns to Sanremo: Amadeus' announcement

After the controversy over the kiss with Fedez during her performance, staged in the last episode of the Sanremo Festival 2023, Rosa Chemical will also be present in the next edition of the music event.

This was announced by the host and artistic director of the event, Amadeus, during today's edition of Tg1. Amadeus, in fact, has revealed the names of the singers who will perform in Piazza Colombo during the 2024 Sanremo Festival.

It starts on Tuesday 6 February with Lazza, while the following day it will be Rosa Chemical's turn. Paola and Chiara will sing on Thursday, Arisa on Friday while the last event, scheduled for Saturday, will feature Tananai.

The artists in Piazza Colombo

Tuesday 6 February: Lazza

Wednesday 7: Rosa Chemical

Thursday 8: Paola and Chiara

Friday 9: Arisa

Saturday 10: Tananai