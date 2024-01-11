According to the Head of Publishing of NaconBenoit Clerc, the problem of the current market is that there are too many games. This is all a consequence of the success of video games during the COVID period.

“There are too many games currently on the market,” says Clerc. “Today we see the results of investments made after COVID, when the market was exploding and every game was making a lot of money, so a lot of investments were made. Now it's been two or three years, so the games we see on the market now were funded in that time and are just too many for customers to play.”

“If you look at Steam, some days there are 50 or 60 games released in a single day, so it's harder to get enough traction to expose a game. We're seeing releases that don't have a day one, to use the old retail expression, without any exposure to a title that has been properly marketed.”