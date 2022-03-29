Carlos Tevez and Wayne Rooney They shared a squad at Manchester United in England between 2007 and 2009, led by the historic Sir Alex Ferguson, winning six titles in that period including a Champions League and forming a fearsome duo for any defense.
Rooney, who defined Charlie Brown What “the strike partner I most enjoyed playing with” and also noted that they were “two bulls when we tried to recover the ball”, spoke with the newspaper The Sun and in this case hit the “Apache” hardin this case for an extra-football issue.
“I loved playing with him, really. We were very close, we traveled together when there was a Champions League match away from home and we traveled by plane. But hell… once we were in the car and I never understood what he was saying to me. He was always mumbling…. That time I picked him up in my car and talked to him for 30 minutes. I wasn’t much of a speaker but I did a lot of talking and he barely mumbled anything. I never understood what he was saying. It was the biggest disappointment of my life.” expressed the current coach, 36 years old.
It was precisely the idol of Boca who with his memorable “Very difficult” He perfectly described the difficulties he had in mastering English during his time in the country, unable to speak fluently or communicate correctly with his peers.
