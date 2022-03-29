That of the taxi drivers is one of the groups that seems not to see clearly the transfer of the bus station to the north. / GUILLERMO CARRION / AGM

“We are going to see if it is true or not this time, because they have been saying for years and years that they are going to take her away and in the end she does not move from the site.” Thus, in disbelief, Loli and Mari Carmen, residents of the San Andrés neighborhood, reacted upon learning of the possible project to transfer the bus station to the north of the city. Although I left her