The neighborhood opposes the decline in business to the reduction in inconvenience, although everyone asks that, if the terminal is left, it does not fall into abandonment
“We are going to see if it is true or not this time, because they have been saying for years and years that they are going to take her away and in the end she does not move from the site.” Thus, in disbelief, Loli and Mari Carmen, residents of the San Andrés neighborhood, reacted upon learning of the possible project to transfer the bus station to the north of the city. Although I left her
LAST DAYS! Now you can subscribe for only €3 per month for 4 months. You save 57%.
Already a subscriber? Log in
#transfer #San #Andrés #station #generates #rejection #trade #division #among #residents #Murcia
Leave a Reply