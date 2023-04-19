“Ronaldo wanted the number of an X Factor star. He said to me: ‘When I leave, my Porsche is yours’. And he kept his promise.”

When they say they are willing to do anything. Cristiano Ronaldo, among the most successful and paid athletes in history, would have “spared no expense” to get in touch with a girl he liked. This was revealed by Rob Thornley, massage therapist at Manchester United at the time when the Portuguese champion played.

In detail, Ronaldo allegedly sold Thornley for half the price of his flaming Porsche 911 convertible (a car worth no less than around 60,000 euros, options excluded) for the telephone number of a singer from X Factor.

“It’s the night before a game – we’re at the Lowry Hotel,” says the masseur. “He was having a massage with me, so he’s on the couch and I’m massaging his legs with X-Factor on the TV. Can you give me his number?’, Ronaldo asked me”.

“And I’m just a masseur at United, how do I get his number?” he reveals he asked Thornley. “Well, actually, I’m a man of many means, and in four or five days, I make up the number of Dannii Minogue (this is the name of the singer the footballer fell in love with, ed) in my phone”.

