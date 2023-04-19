Trusted name Arthur Lira, deputy from Bahia, is the favorite for the post; other 3 PP congressmen run outside

After delivering the text of the new fiscal framework to Congress this Tuesday (18.Apr.2023), the thesis that Claudio Cajado (PP-BA) will be the rapporteur for the proposal.

The deputy was deputy leader of the Government in the Chamber during the term of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and is very close to important party figures such as the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and Senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI).

It has been agreed since last month that the rapporteurship of the fiscal framework will be in the hands of a deputy from the PP, but, according to the Power360the name will only be announced by the mayor on Wednesday (April 19) at 2 pm.

In addition to Cajado, other names mentioned for the report are: Fernando Monteiro (PP-PE), Andre Fufuca (PP-MA) and Julio Lopes (PP-RJ). All were sought after by Power360.

New Fiscal Framework

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) and the minister Fernando Haddad (Finance), responsible for preparing the fiscal framework, delivered the text of the new spending ceiling, called by the government “tax framework”, to the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira.

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), did not attend the meeting due to a scheduled trip to Portugal. It was represented by the 1st vice-president of Casa Alta, Veneziano Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB).

The delivery was accompanied by the vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), the ministers Rui Costa (Civil House), Simone Tebet (Planning and Budgeting) and Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations), in addition to government leaders in the House, Senate and Congress.

The proposal is a set of measures, rules and parameters for conducting fiscal policy – ​​control of a country’s expenditures and revenues. The final version of the text was disclosed by the Ministry of Finance this afternoon. Here’s the full (517 KB).

With the new fiscal framework, the government hopes to zero out the public account deficit in 2024 and stabilize the public debt by 2026.

O Power360 A summary of the new tax rule is presented below:

establishes a commitment for an upward trend in the primary result by 2026;

zero the deficit of public accounts in 2024;

surplus of 0.5% in 2025 and 1% in 2026;

tolerated range of 0.25 percentage point up or down;

expenses are limited to 70% of the change in primary net revenue in the last 12 months;

real growth in primary expenditure should range from 0.6% to 2.5%;

if the primary result is above the ceiling of the band (2.5%), the surplus will be used in investments;

if the primary balance is below the band, there will be a reduction in expenditure growth to 50% in relation to the increase in revenue in the following year.

The mayor has already stated that he hopes to approve the proposal quickly and estimates that the vote will take up to 3 weeks.

The text begins to be analyzed by the deputies and then is forwarded to the Senate. As it is a supplementary bill, it needs approval with an absolute majority in the House (257 votes) and in the Senate (41 votes).

Pacheco said on this 3rd (April 18) that the expectation is a “fast processing” in both legislative houses. “It is very important to have the fiscal framework approved for balancing public accounts. So we’re going to devote a lot of time to quick appreciation”, he said in an interview with journalists in the Senate.

The Ministry of Finance designs a drop of R$ 360 billion in public debt interest in 2031 with the approval of the new fiscal framework. The measure would attract investment and decelerate inflation, according to the government.

With the approval of the text, the Executive also hopes to create conditions to reduce the basic interest rate, the Selic, currently at 13.75%. This percentage and the BC (Central Bank) are the target of a series of criticisms from members of the government.

Read more about the new tax rule:

New rules

The new fiscal rule establishes a commitment to an upward trajectory of the primary result until 2026, with an increase of 0.5 percentage points per year. The government estimates to zero the deficit in 2024 and start registering a surplus from 2025 (of 0.5%) and 2026 (of 1%).

There is a tolerated range of plus or minus 0.25 percentage points. The primary balance considers income minus expenditure, excluding interest.

The device also limits expenditure growth to 70% of the net primary change for the previous 12 months. The new expenditure ceiling will have a band with real primary expenditure growth between 0.6% and 2.5% pa (countercyclical mechanism).

There is a floor for investments, but Fundeb (Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education) and the nursing floor are excluded from the limits because of existing constitutional rules.

When the primary result is above the ceiling of the band, it will be possible to use the surplus for investments.

To prevent noncompliance with the 70% revenue growth route, the new rules will “locks” that will slow spending if the growth trajectory of expenses is not met.

If the primary result falls below the lower threshold of the band, the expenditure growth for the following year drops from 70% to 50% in relation to the increase in revenue.

Exceptions

The new tax rule has a list of expenses missing from the limit. In addition to Fundeb and the nursing floor, the text presented by the government lists other points: