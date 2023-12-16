The announced 'Party of legends', which had the Brazilian Ronaldinho as its main figure and was going to be played this Saturday at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, was surprisingly cancelled,

The organizers of the match announced that the Medelín authorities “do not find necessary guarantees for the use of the sports venue.”

In addition to Ronaldinho, who was already in Medellín and had even given interviews to several sports channels, players such as the Dutch Wesley Sneijder, the Brazilians Rivaldo and Adriano, the Argentine Juan Sebastián Verón.

The local quota were footballers like René Higuita, Camilo Zúñiga, Leonel Álvarez, Aldo Leao Ramírez and John Javier Restrepo.

The announcement of the cancellation of the match

“We inform the people who purchased their tickets for the “Party of the Legends” event that was going to be held on Saturday, December 16 at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in the city of Medellín, that by order of the local authorities the match has not been held. been authorized to be carried out.

Although the organizer already had all the logistics, the players were ready and one of the main legends, Ronaldinho, arrived in the city on December 15 at night, the event is postponed since the authorities do not find the necessary guarantees for the use of the sports arena.

For the above, we apologize to the buyers who were eagerly awaiting said match and meeting these football legends; “Likewise, in the coming days, the @five.starrecords networks will inform you of the process for the return and refund of money from the ticket office.”

