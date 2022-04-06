From January 1, 2023, Ronald Koeman (59) will start his second period as national coach of the Dutch national team. The KNVB has just confirmed this. Koeman, who had been national coach for 2.5 years before his switch to FC Barcelona in August 2020, will succeed Louis van Gaal after the World Cup in Qatar. He signed a contract up to and including the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the United States.

