Ronald Koeman, former coach of Barça, regretted that he did not have “the maximum support of a president” when he was on the bench of the Barça clubreferring to Joan Laporta, who removed him from office last October.

‘The coach is not the only culprit’

Koeman was dismissed from Barcelona. Photo: OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP

“I ask that you support Xavi (Hernández). The coach is not the only one to blame. I hope they have learned (from what happened to him) and support Xavi”added the one who will be the coach of the Netherlands after the World Cup in Qatar, at the press conference to present the koeman Cup by Fundación Sportium, a charity golf tournament held at the Golf Club Barcelona of Sant Esteve Sesrovires.

In addition, Koeman complained about some information that Laporta transferred to journalists while he was Barça coach. “Personally, I don’t like that the president says in the ‘off the record’ that the coach doesn’t follow,” he admitted.

On the other hand, the Dutch coach wanted to vindicate his work on the Barça bench. “When I left, Real Madrid was eight points behind and now it’s double,” Koeman said. And in that sense he added: “Changing a coach is not always something that improves the situation.”

About his compatriot Frenkie de Jong, of whom some information indicates that he could be transferred this summer, Koeman has no doubts: “I don’t think Barça wants to sell Frenkie (de Jong), I think Xavi has said that he is future. Frenkie is a great player. He goes through some matches where he hasn’t been at his level, but you don’t have to doubt Frenkie.”.

The money raised in the Koeman Cup by Fundación Sportium will go entirely to the Cruyff Foundation.

EFE