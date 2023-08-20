Ronal Longa is injured and does not advance to the 100 m semifinal at the World Athletics Championships

It has not been a good start for the Colombian delegation in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungarywhich began this Saturday morning.

Eider Arevalo He ranked 26th in the 20-kilometre race of the march with a time of one hour, 21 minutes and 55 seconds.

Linares, neither

Cesar Herrera It was 46 with a figure of one hour, 27 minutes and 4 seconds. Arévalo will be in the 35 km test.

The Spanish alvaro martin he was the champion of the test with a time of one hour, 17 minutes and 32 seconds, leading a podium in which the Swede Perseus Karlström was second (1h17:39) and the Brazilian Caio Bonfim third (1h17:47).

Natalia Linares He was not close to qualifying for the next phase of the long jump and with a mark of 6 meters 38 centimeters he stayed on the road.

It wasn’t a good day for the sprinter either Ronald Longawho in the 100-meter series finished last and was left out of the semifinal.

In the last meters of the test, Longa had a problem with his right leg, which prevented him from being in the classified group.

