Ron Fresen (63) was seen for the very last time tonight after eight years as a political interpreter in the NOS News † He said goodbye to the viewers and his colleagues with two thumbs up.

The reporter announced in October that he has prostate cancer and therefore stops working for the NOS. ,,Of course I will miss this very much”, he said tonight at the end of the broadcast, when anchor Winfried Baijens switched to him one last time.

The picture showed photos of Ron’s career with the broadcaster. ,,This has been such an important part of my life all those years that you saw in the pictures. But I’ve always done it with unbelievable love and pleasure. I have always said: you should want to be in the news with a good story as much as possible, I think I’ve come quite far with that in recent years.”

Finally, Fresen addressed the viewers and his colleagues. ,,I want to thank everyone here very much for all the attention all these years and the enormous tokens of appreciation, which I have certainly received in the last weeks, the last months. I can really only say one thing: you, at the NOS, but also everyone in the country, only very well, bye†

Two weeks ago, Fresen already had his last conversation with Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the TV program Conversation with the Prime Minister on NPO 1. From May 1, Fresen will become the permanent political pointer of the NOS News succeeded by Xander van der Wulp.

