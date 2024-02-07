Skull and Bones supports the features of the DualSense controller Of PS5: the developers of the game explained it in a post published on the PlayStation Blog, with the official release just a few days away.

Just a handful of hours after the launch trailer of Skull and Bones, Ubisoft's head of editorial communications, Youssef Maguid, wrote that the naval combat present within the experience they gain depth on PlayStation 5 thanks to the use of adaptive triggers, which change the resistance depending on the weapon used.

“For example, arsenals that fire faster, such as crossbows or culverins, they require only a light squeeze of the adaptive triggers” Maguid said, then launched into a series of details.

“The weight of long guns or marine fire is communicated through stronger resistance, while adaptive triggers translate the texture of your heavier arsenal, such as grenades or rockets, ensuring that every shot fired in Skull and Bones is satisfying and unique .”