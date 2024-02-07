Skull and Bones supports the features of the DualSense controller Of PS5: the developers of the game explained it in a post published on the PlayStation Blog, with the official release just a few days away.
Just a handful of hours after the launch trailer of Skull and Bones, Ubisoft's head of editorial communications, Youssef Maguid, wrote that the naval combat present within the experience they gain depth on PlayStation 5 thanks to the use of adaptive triggers, which change the resistance depending on the weapon used.
“For example, arsenals that fire faster, such as crossbows or culverins, they require only a light squeeze of the adaptive triggers” Maguid said, then launched into a series of details.
“The weight of long guns or marine fire is communicated through stronger resistance, while adaptive triggers translate the texture of your heavier arsenal, such as grenades or rockets, ensuring that every shot fired in Skull and Bones is satisfying and unique .”
Audio and SSD
In addition to the features of the DualSense, Skull and Bones also takes advantage of the capabilities of the PS5, such as three-dimensional audio and the SSD. “3D audio pushed us further in creating our game's listening experience,” Maguid said. “For example, it is possible to identify the curve of incoming mortar shells, to decide whether to dodge or brace for impact against these powerful attacks.”
“Always pay attention to your crew, who will often call you to report loot floating on the water: thanks to the 3D audio, you will never have to wonder where exactly what they are pointing out is.”
As for the speed of the solid state drive, “in Skull and Bones you will chase the horizon through every type of sea, from clear waters to violent storms, sailing from the coasts of Africa to the East Indies.”
“Thanks to the ultra-fast SSD, players will be able to go from outposts and hideouts to the vast Indian Ocean even faster! This will help create an even more immersive experience on the high seas, as players can set sail, explore and engage in epic battles ships without any hitch.”
