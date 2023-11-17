Governor Ron DeSantis signed four new laws during the Florida Legislature’s special session last week. The laws approved address issues ranging from international sanctions to the protection of educational institutions and the security of nonprofit organizations.

According to the state Constitution, The law approval process in Florida follows a meticulous protocol that involves various stages and key actorsand. First, any individual, group, or entity has the ability to introduce a bill to the Florida House of Representatives. Once presented, the project is subject to review by a House committee, which can approve it, reject it or make amendments.

If the bill passes this first stage, it is submitted to discussion and voting in the plenary session of the House of Representatives, where it needs to obtain the majority of votes to be approved. Subsequently, if approved, it is sent to the Florida Senate, where a similar process of review, voting and, eventually, approval is repeated if it receives a majority vote in the Senate.

In the event that the bill is approved by both chambers, but with differences in its texts, a joint commission is convened to clarify these discrepancies. The joint commission presents a new text of the project, which must receive approval from both chambers.

Finally, once the bill has passed both chambers, it is sent to the governor for his signature. The governor has the power to sign the bill, veto it, or allow it to expire without his signature.. In the event of a veto, the legislative chambers can override it with a majority vote, thus completing this complex legislative process that requires the coordinated participation of legislators and the state executive.

The formal signing ceremony took place on November 8. Photo: Office of Governor Ron DeSantis

The four laws signed by the governor are the following:

CS/HB 1C Disaster Releaf Law: help after natural disasters

This law, approved by the House of Representatives on November 6 and the Senate on November 7, 2023, provides financial assistance and other resources to local governments and people affected by natural disasters in Florida. Authorizes emergency loans and grants to local governments, as well as direct financial assistance to affected individuals. Governor DeSantis signed it on November 8, 2023. The law allocates necessary resources for emergency response, repairing damaged infrastructure, and helping affected people.

CS/HB Law 7-C: Security Grants: expansion of the security grant program

This law expands the security grant program for nonprofit organizations in Florida. Passed by the House of Representatives on November 6 and by the Senate on November 7, it includes more categories of organizations, allows the use of grants for various security materials, and revises allocation criteria for greater equity. The law aims to provide resources to nonprofit organizations to improve their security and reduce the risk of attacks.

HB 5-C: Scrutinized Companies: investment ban

Passed on November 2 by the House of Representatives and on November 3 by the Senate, this law prohibits the state of Florida from investing in companies identified as “vetted companies.” These companies face sanctions from the US government, accusations of violating human rights or civil liberties, or engaging in activities harmful to Florida. The law seeks to protect the financial interests of the state and send a message of intolerance of corporate misconduct.

Law on sanctions against Iran and protection of Jewish schools

These legislative actions also impose sanctions on Iran and ensure the protection of Jewish Schools in Florida. Additionally, $181.5 million is allocated to the My Safe Florida Home program to reduce homeowners insurance costs.