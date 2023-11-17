The presidents of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and of the United States, Joe Biden, They began their meeting this Friday with the commitment to combat fentanyl trafficking, despite the fact that both have different visions on how to do it.

At the beginning of the meeting and in the presence of the media, Biden highlighted security cooperation between the two nations “working side by side to combat arms trafficking, organized crime, and the opioid epidemic, including fentanyl.”

“I believe that when Mexico and the United States work together, nothing is out of reach,” said the American leader, sitting next to López Obrador in a room at the Moscone convention center in San Francisco, where the Economic Cooperation Forum summit is being held. Asia-Pacific (APEC).

In a knowing wink, Biden told López Obrador that, when they are alone, he wants to talk to him about the “excellent” conversation he had on Wednesday with the president of China, Xi Jinping, about fentanyl, a powerful opioid that It claims the lives of nearly 200 Americans a day.

According to the White House, Biden and Xi reached an agreement on Wednesday for China to control the departure of certain chemicals from its territory that are used to make fentanyl. In return, the US State Department announced that it had lifted sanctions on a Chinese entity in charge of combating narcotics trafficking.

We held a good bilateral meeting with the United States, led by President Biden. Our relationship is excellent, one of friendship, respect and cooperation. We are your main business partner, we are making progress in resolving the immigration issue and we are willing to collaborate in… pic.twitter.com/obGzfNWtoW — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) November 17, 2023

Given Biden’s words, López Obrador reacted by saying he was aware of the “damage” that this drug is causing to the American population and He stated that Mexico is acting with “solidarity” to combat it.

“In terms of combating drugs, Mexico is committed to continuing to support not allowing the introduction of chemicals and fentanyl,” said López Obrador, who has denied that fentanyl is manufactured in his country as claimed by the United States.

Specifically, according to Washington, Mexican cartels use chemical precursors from China to manufacture this opioid, fifty times more powerful than heroin, and subsequently sell it illegally in the United States.

The two leaders also brought to the table other topics that they plan to address during the bilateral meeting, such as migration and border security.

In this regard, López Obrador highlighted that Biden is the first American president “in a long time who does not build walls” on the border.

Both López Obrador and Biden showed harmony. They appeared before the media sitting on chairs, with two American and two Mexican flags in the background and a small table in the center that had some glasses and cups ready for a snack.

López Obrador boasted of the “very good relationship” they share and was convinced that together they will be able to “continue moving forward” to improve it even more.

Meanwhile, Biden began his remarks by making a joke. He said that at the dinner they both shared yesterday Thursday with other APEC leaders, López Obrador sat next to her wife, Jill Biden, and was so charming with her that he came to worry about her.

“We shared a dinner yesterday. And I told you, you sat next to my wife and you were so captivating that I was worried that she would end up liking you more than me,” the American joked.

EFE