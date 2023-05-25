The governor of Florida, Republican Ron DeSantis, made official this Wednesday his candidacy in the Republican Party primaries for the 2024 presidential election in the United Statesaccording to US media reports.

(Also: Vice President Kamala Harris Advocates for US Gun Restrictions)

According to Fox News, DeSantis, 44, submitted the required documentation to the Federal Election Commissionhours before a conversation that he will have with the businessman Elon Musk and that will be broadcast this afternoon on Twitter.

(You can read: Young man who attacked the White House with a truck wanted to kill Joe Biden and take power)

The governor of Florida is the sixth to run in the Republican primaries, after former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), the first to formalize his aspiration, and former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley.

Besides them, have announced that former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and African-American Senator Tim Scott will compete in the primary process.

(Keep reading: Who is DeSantis, the Republican governor challenging Trump?)

Photo: AFP / Archive El Tiempo

The announcement means formalizing what had been rumored for a long time, especially since six months ago he won re-election with overwhelming ease, almost 20 percentage points difference, and his name acquired national relevance among American conservatives.

His formal entry into the campaign, which occurs shortly before a meeting with donors that he will hold in Miami, makes him the main rival of former President Trump, the favorite among Republican candidates and who leads the governor by more than 30 points, from agreement with the surveys.

DeSantis is the second best placed, ahead of Haley, who published a campaign video in which he affirms that the Florida governor is only “an echo” of Trump, whom he literally copies, even in gestures.

(We recommend: DeSantis loses steam in the primary race against Trump)

The former president, who supported him when he ran for Governor of Florida in 2018, at a time when DeSantis was a total unknown, he has not stopped attacking him almost daily through the Truth social network.

Similarly, a Trump-friendly Political Action Committee (PAC) has allocated millions to attack DeSantis through ads on national television, in what has been the prelude to the fight between the two main candidates. (and formerly allies) in the Republican primary.

(Also: The law that threatens the future of undocumented foreign workers in Florida)

On the Democratic side, the current president of the United States, Joe Biden, who has already announced that he is running for re-election, stands as the favorite among the candidates, who also include the self-help writer Marianne Williamson and the lawyer environmentalist and nephew of President John F. Kennedy (1961-1963), Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

EFE