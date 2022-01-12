In high school, Romy Decates suddenly knows what she wants to be: orthodontist or dentist. She also knows that she has a long way to go from high school. Decates struggles step by step through MBO, HBO and finally a university degree to reach her dream job. Thirteen years later, she is finally an official dentist.











In a LinkedIn message tells Romy Decates (31) about her study path and the effort she had to put in to get to where she is now. The post does not go unnoticed and gets thousands of comments. Many people express their admiration for her perseverance. Decates is certainly a go-getter, although her story does not immediately get off to a flying start.

Because although she has more to offer, it does not go well in high school. ,,I ended up in a vmbo-tl/havo class because of a lower cito score. It was little studying and a lot of chilling. But I thought that was fine at the time.”

When she gets braces around the age of 14 and has to go to the orthodontist a lot, Decates suddenly knows what she wants with her life. ,,The subject immediately seemed interesting to me. I also saw new cars in front of the door every time. When I asked my mother how they got those cars, she said: ‘Because these people make a lot of money’. I thought: I can do that too.”

Beta courses needed

But because Decates is on the MAVO, a Dentistry course is not immediately an option. ,,My mavo teacher said: ‘If you know what you want to do anyway, it’s better to go to MBO, which is much more professionally oriented’. I could go to havo, but then I followed that advice.”

Decates completes the senior secondary vocational education (mbo) course for dental assistants cum laude and can immediately transfer to the higher professional education (HBO) course in Oral Hygiene. She also passed that course. ,,But then I was ready and didn’t want to work for the rest of my life. In addition, my interest in dentistry had become so great that I wanted to continue, I wanted to learn even more about the profession.”



The next step: Studying Dentistry at university. But Decates does not have the necessary pre-university science subjects (physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology) for that. She decides to pass it at HAVO level after all, through adult education. For two subjects, Decates receives a failing grade in return, not enough to pass them at pre-university level. Her dream job can go in the trash. Then she gets the tip to take a look at a private school, the James Boswell Institute in Utrecht. ,, You pay more for that, about 1000 euros per subject, I think. But I did get the attention I needed and made it.”

High student debt

Suddenly becoming a dentist is a possibility again when Decates is drawn for the Dentistry course. Because she already has a diploma in Oral Hygiene, she can complete the bachelor’s degree in two years instead of three. “But all in all I studied for 13 years.”

Until her university studies, Decates managed to remain debt-free. But because she already has a bachelor’s degree in the same sector, she has to pay 20,000 euros in institutional tuition fees per academic year, on top of the regular tuition fees. ,,Some people stop their studies just before graduating, so that they don’t have to pay that amount for a second bachelor. But I like to finish everything I start, that also gives more certainty. Too bad I now have a huge debt because of that piece of paper. That beautiful car in front of the door is therefore not in it for the time being.”

Dislike hierarchy

Decates has been an official dentist since last week, in the practice in Rotterdam where she worked as a dental hygienist for eight years. ,,I liked that work just as much, I just have a little more knowledge now.” And that is exactly what Decates likes to emphasize: being a dentist is not necessarily better than a dental hygienist or dental assistant. “I hate that hierarchy. The assistant next to the chair is just as important. If she’s not there, I can’t work.”



The end point has been reached, although Decates could also continue to train as an orthodontist. ,,I would have to study for that for another four years, I’m not going to do that. Maybe I’ll even specialize. Or teaching, that seems like a lot of fun too. But for now it’s nice that it’s quiet for a while.”

She sometimes ponders whether her study path could have been shorter. “At least it would have saved me a lot of time if I had gotten a higher recommendation for high school. But I do have a story now and I can pass on something to people. Most of them have it in them to get to the top, you just have to do something for it.”



