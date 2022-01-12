Johnson is facing anger from the public and politicians, over allegations that he and his staff violated restrictions by communicating and meeting during the lockdown.

Some members of his Conservative Party have said he should resign if he cannot quell public anger.

Johnson admitted for the first time, Wednesday, that he attended a party in the garden of his office in “Downing Street” in May 2020, although he said he considered it a business meeting.

“I want to apologize,” Johnson told MPs in the House of Commons. “It was too late to bring everyone back inside.”

Labor opposition leader Keir Starmer called for Johnson’s resignation, telling the weekly government accountability session: “His defending himself by saying he didn’t know he was at a party was so absurd that it was in fact an understatement of the minds of the British people.”

“Will he now have the nerve to resign?” he added, accusing the conservative leader of “brazenly lying”.

And the newspaper “The Guardian” published a picture of Johnson during a gathering in May 2020 in the garden of the government headquarters, when Britain was under a strict closure imposed by the British Prime Minister himself to limit the outbreak of the Corona virus.

The story that was raised again dates back to 2020, when one of Johnson’s top aides sent invitations to a party by e-mail to about 100 people, at a time when Britain was adopting a ban on meeting with more than one person outside the home.

Johnson’s lunchtime appearance at the weekly “Questions to the Prime Minister” session in the House of Commons would be his first public appearance since details of the ceremony were circulated.

A spokesman for Johnson on Tuesday declined to comment on the allegations, citing an ongoing investigation by senior government official Sue Gray into several alleged parties organized by government employees, while the Prime Minister had previously said he had not broken the rules of the closure.