Romina Power: the unexpected revelation of the singer, on the ex-husband Al Bano, on the day of Ylenia’s birth

There fame from Al Bano Carrisi and Romina Power without a shadow of a doubt there precedes. Certainly these are public figures who need no introduction. Their songs are now known and sung all over Italy and also in the rest of the world.

Unfortunately, however, life has not always been generous with these icons of Italian music. Al Bano unfortunately found himself having to face moments full of difficulties. Surely the saddest and hardest of the periods in the singer’s life was the one in which his daughter, Yleniais disappearance.

The girl had embarked on a trip to Belize, back in 1993, with the aim of documenting the lives of the homeless so that she could write a book on the subject. During this stay, the young girl had called her father to explain that she would be soon match sometimes of New Orleans.

The two, during that call, apparently had a quarrel: Al Bano did not agree on this trip. It is after this episode that Ylenia has disappearedleaving a empty in the lives of his parents. Al Bano, despite continuing to hope to finally be able to hug her daughter again, some time ago requested a death certificate for her from the municipality of Brindisi, which was granted to him.

Romina, on the other hand, has no intention of losing hope and, on the contrary, continues to remember her eldest death by publishing some shots of her on her Instagram profile. One of the last photo appeared on social of the Power is a photo that portrays her together with Al Bano and little Ylenia.

The shot was then republished by the gossip expert Amedeo Venza, who added a short anecdote about what happened on the day of the girl’s birth. These are the words that can be read in Venza’s post. “As soon as I got back to my room from the delivery room, I called Al Bano in Brescia, where he was staying for an evening”.

“’Guess where I am and he’ From your mother? in the clinic. Your daughter was born. Hear ‘and I made him hear Ylenia’s cries “. After this brief conversation, Albano immediately rushed to the clinic, confirming that he is ready to leave everything for the love of his family.