Something unusual for players of her caliber, but lately, everything has gone wrong for the American nine after the start of the 2022 Apertura and it is that the nicknamed “Kattykiller” is having a hard time getting out of a pothole that is preventing her from standing out like her and the fans would like with the combined azulcrema.
Let us remember that Katty Martínez arrived at the Americanist squad for the start of Clausura 2022 after finishing a wonderful stage with Tigres Femenil where she managed to become the second highest scorer in history in the league, be the highest scorer in history for Tigres and win four league championships plus a Champion of Champions. Therefore, her arrival in America generated a lot of expectation.
Although for the first tournament Katty arrived dragging an injury that she suffered in the final against Rayadas, Martínez debuted with a goal five minutes into the game and had an outstanding tournament where she became the benchmark in attack for the azulcrema team along with Sarah Luebbert and Scarlett Camberos.
However, the problems and the panorama for Katty changed completely for this summer, starting with the elimination of Mexico from the World Cup that emotionally hit many of the players present in that tournament and later, Ángel Villacampa, the new DT of the Águilas del América , mentioned that Martínez arrived with discomfort and could not be present.
The dates passed and when Katty returned to the courts, she did not seem to be the same soccer player that had been seen in past tournaments. Her goal did not reach her and all the penalty kicks were given to her nine so that she could score and regain her confidence. However, Katty has missed each and every one of them, extending a streak of five missed penalty kicks in a row.
Undoubtedly, Katty Martínez is going through a very difficult time and the fans must understand that sometimes, a thousand things happen inside the mind of a soccer player and they also have to deal with many things that we as spectators also live in our day by day and that is immediately reflected in a footballer on the field.
I say to Americanism, Katty Martínez will return, it’s only a matter of time.
