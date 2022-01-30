PETER RE LORCA. Sunday, 30 January 2022, 09:22



Lorca Deportiva could fall in the next few days into the hands of a Russian group based in Hong Kong. The first contacts have already taken place between him and Hugo Issa, owner of the entity, who does not rule out the sale. But at the moment everything is conjecture and good intentions on both sides. In a few days a meeting is planned between Issa and Manuel Lorenzo, representative in Spain of the firm LomGrup and the only one authorized to face the negotiation.

A casuality



The former representative of Xu Genbao in Spain and adviser to Lorca FC, Joaquín Romeu from Madrid, mediated in the purchase of La Hoya Lorca by the Chinese businessman. A couple of days ago Romeu visited Lorca and his presence, according to him, was misunderstood since many assumed that he had come to negotiate the sale of Lorca Deportiva with Hugo Issa. The matter reached social networks.

But the one who was president of Real Murcia in the late nineties landed in Lorca in recent days for other matters unrelated to football. He spent the night in a hotel in Lorca on Wednesday night and limited himself to visiting some friends, including Dr. Milhail, a Romanian who was at Lorca FC. Romeu assures that he does not know Hugo Issa or the group in question. The current owner of Lorca, for his part, has also denied any meeting with Joaquín Romeu.

The leader’s visit



Juanjo Asensio’s Lorca receives today, at 4:30 p.m. and at the Artés Carrasco, Yeclano. The blue and white team is not going through the best moment since they have not won in 2022. Last Sunday they suffered a painful defeat in Bullas and if they stumble today they could fall out of the ‘playoff’ positions. Adrián Hernández’s team is playing for the lead.