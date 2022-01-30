The Chinese Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will celebrate the Chinese New Year tomorrow and the day after tomorrow by holding a series of celebrations on this occasion, which is also known as the Lunar New Year or the Spring Festival, where the Chinese lunar years are named after the names of 12 animals, each named for a specific group of years according to the Chinese zodiac. 2022 has been named the Year of the Tiger.

And the Chinese New Year’s Eve at Expo 2020 Dubai will be held on January 31, when fashion shows will be held to showcase the designs of “Han”, a type of traditional Chinese costume, consisting of a long or short jacket that is worn over a wide skirt, usually made of traditional silk fabrics embroidered in the way In traditional red and gold colors, in addition to elegant hand fans, visitors can attend the fashion shows that will be organized by the China Pavilion over the next two days.

Tomorrow, the China Pavilion will organize a musical show accompanied by an orchestra that will play a group of classical Chinese songs, in addition to a fashion show the day after tomorrow presented by the city of Shenzhen, as well as a series of events and exhibitions.