Romeo Santos will arrive in Arequipa to offer a concert to all his fans in the region. The king of Bachata’ will give a show at beer garden, venue that has housed other important international artists. Learn all the details of this event and how to purchase tickets.

When will the concert be?

According to the announcement published on social networks, the show will take place on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 p.m. In the publication, Internet users say they are happy with the artist’s presence.

How to buy the tickets?

Tickets will be purchased at Teleticket and users can access through its website. The publication, in which the concert is announced, indicates that the tickets will be sold on Wednesday, June 7 at 10:00 am There is a 15% discount with any means of payment.

Romeo Santos has already given musical shows in our country this 2023. On February 14, he gave a show at the National Stadium and there he delighted his audience with well-known songs such as “Ella y yo”, “Llévame contigo”, among others. Romeo Santos was accompanied by his entourage of more than 80 people, including those in charge of sound, lighting and production.

