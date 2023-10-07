Romeo Santos will perform again in Venezuela after a decade since the last time he made his thousands of fans in the plains country delirious. The renowned bachata singer will be arriving in the Caribbean as part of his new tour on December 10 of this year. Find out in this note when ticket sales for this show that will hit Caracas will begin.

YOU CAN SEE: Karol G in Venezuela 2024: when will it be and what price would the tickets for his concert be?

When will ticket sales for Romeo Santos start in Venezuela?

After the confirmation of the return of Romeo Santos to Caracas, the company Global Boletos Venezuela reported, through its official Instagram account, that Starting on Thursday, October 12, pre-sale will begin for the purchase of tickets. for the concert of the greatest exponent of bachata.

Among Romeo Santos’ most emblematic songs are ‘Propuesta Indecente’ or ‘Eres Mía’. Photo: Global Tickets

YOU CAN SEE: Taylor Swift in Venezuela 2023: check when the film about ‘The Eras Tour’ is released

Romeo Santos in Venezuela: what is the price of the tickets?

At the moment, the organizers of the Romeo Santos concert in Venezuela have not revealed the price of tickets for the December 10 performance. The information is expected to be provided on the day the pre-sale begins.

How was Romeo Santos’ last presentation in Venezuela?

The king of bachata performed in 2014 for the last time before his various Venezuelan followers, who packed the Poliedro de Caracas. The former member of Aventura displayed his musical report that night and made more than 10,000 attendees sigh.

What was the last album that Romeo Santos released?

The last album that Romeo Santos released was Formula, Vol.3 in 2022.

#Romeo #Santos #Venezuela #ticket #sales #concert #start