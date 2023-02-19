Olive harvest, which in this campaign provided 40,299 tons to the Murcian mills. / J. RODRIGUEZ

The olive market is going through the highest price of ‘green gold’ in history. After the ordeal of 2020, caused by the collapse of the hospitality industry and the collapse of sales abroad, the sector finds that now there is a lack of oil. And a lot. In the case of the Region, the decrease is 32.1% year-on-year, with the collection of olive oil