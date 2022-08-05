The Dutchman has chosen: he will play with the 25 jersey. With him Tiago Pinto: “It shows that the top players believe in our project”

Gini Wijnaldum is officially a Roma player. After the medical examinations and the signing of the contract, the official has arrived: the Dutch midfielder arrives on loan from PSG and the agreement provides for the option for the definitive transfer at the end of next season for eight million euros. “It is really exciting to be a Roma player,” said Wijnaldum. “All the people I spoke to gave me excellent feelings about the club and the fans. The club showed how much they wanted me through their efforts to close the deal positively. as all the fans who have shown me affection on social media in recent days have shown it. This always gives a player a lot of confidence. I will strive to give 100% and help the team to compete for all our goals in this season”. See also Osimhen in the black hole too. Naples is no longer paradise and England is calling

THE WORDS OF PINTO – The captain of the Dutch national team chose the number 25 jersey and last night immediately entered the Roma world by going to dinner with his teammates. An initiative much appreciated by the club and the coach. “Wijnaldum’s choice to come to Rome is yet another demonstration that players of technical quality and extraordinary personalities believe so firmly in the club’s project that they commit themselves with all their energy to the success of the negotiations – explained the general manager. of the sports area, Tiago Pinto – We can only be particularly happy with his arrival: Gini has an innate leadership, which has led him to become captain of one of the strongest national teams in the world, as well as a class that will always make our team more competitive “.

THE WORDS OF SALAH AND STROOTMAN – In an interview with the club’s channels, Wijnaldum also spoke about the negotiation that led him to Rome. A negotiation, he says, long and complex: “And for this I want to thank the club for the great work done”. The Dutchman says he asked two former Giallorossi for advice, when Roma’s interest became serious: “I called Salah and Strootman and they both talked to me very well about everything and from that moment I started thinking seriously about This possibility”. On Mourinho, Wijnaldum added: “We talked for a while, he wasn’t sure I would come, but we felt and he said the right things to me at the right time. It was what I wanted to hear, he has a lot of experience, everyone knows him as coach, the players I spoke to who had worked with him also told me great things. “ See also Absolute surprise, Galossi shines in the 800s: "Champion at 16, what a thrill"

WON AND LOST FINALS – Finally, Wijnaldum honestly admitted two things. The first: he doesn’t want to set big goals “because it is obvious that everyone wants to win. But I also want to have fun playing again”. The second: “The Conference final hurt me, I cheered Feyenoord, because I played there as a young man and I carry him in my heart, it’s one of the teams I love the most and at that moment I felt bad. Now I’m happy.” Above all because Roma really wanted him: “Yes – he confirms -. I felt so desired”.

August 5, 2022 (change August 5, 2022 | 20:53)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Rome #Wijnaldum #official #thrill #Ill #give