Bad weather arrives, after so much drought, and hits Valle d’Aosta and Trentino Alto Adige, where in a hurry one hundred people have been evacuated to Val di Fassa from hotels and private homes due to the risk of landslides, while it is in progress the first exodus of August with many Italians and foreign tourists marching on roads and highways with accidents and queues. In particular, the most critical situation occurred above all in the Vigo di Fassa area, where a water bomb quickly caused landslides and the flooding of some streams, such as in Fontanazzo and Campestrin, hamlets of Mazzin and San Jan , where a huge landslide of poured mud invaded the road. The evacuated people will spend the night in the Civil Protection Center and in the gyms. In these hours an Operations Center is being prepared in the Fassa valley where the information gathered by the technicians of the Province of Trento and by the firefighters who are guarding the most critical areas following heavy rains, is being prepared. Many operators were involved in this first phase of sudden alarm. Many problems have been reported throughout the valley, such as floods, unsafe boulders, subsidence of roads. The night emergency procedures are being planned and the work on Saturday is also being considered, with the technicians of the Mountain Basin Service. The situation is evolving and so far there are no people injured, victims or missing.

Even in Valle d’Aosta, bad weather caused the closure of some roads and four people were recovered while they were in the car, blocked by a landslide, on the road that leads to Val Ferret, above Courmayer. The start of the first weekend of August – with yellow alert forecasts that will be triggered on Saturday in some sectors of Piedmont, Tuscany, and Veneto – brought the inevitable traffic to reach the holiday resorts. Saturday morning will be the most complicated day with the bulletin turning black and then returning to red starting in the afternoon and throughout Sunday. Already today, due to road accidents, there have been strong slowdowns in the section of the Autostrada del Sole at the gates of Rome, where the queue has touched 12 kilometers. The flow of vehicles, increasing by the hour along the main routes of the Peninsula, is destined to worsen from the early hours of Saturday morning, when departures are scheduled to take place.

The sections concerned are, in a southerly direction, the arteries leading to the holiday resorts, along the Adriatic, Tyrrhenian and Ionian ridges and at the border crossings in the direction of France, Slovenia and Croatia, and out of urban centers and for travel. locals. From this afternoon, the traffic ban for heavy vehicles has begun, which, on the weekend, will be able to circulate only at night. The tourist itineraries will obviously be affected by traffic: the A2 “Autostrada del Mediterraneo” which crosses Campania, Basilicata and Calabria; the Jonica and Tirrena Inferiore state roads in Calabria; the A19 Palermo-Catania and A29 Palermo-Mazara del Vallo motorways in Sicily; the state road 131 Carlo Felice in Sardinia; the Pontina in Lazio, a particularly busy artery which together with the Appian Way ensures connections between Rome and the tourist resorts of lower Lazio; the E45 which affects Umbria, Tuscany, Emilia Romagna and connects the north east with central Italy; the Aurelia (Lazio, Tuscany and Liguria) and Adriatic (Puglia, Molise, Abruzzo, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto lines). Finally, in the north, the motorway junctions in Friuli Venezia Giulia towards the border crossings, the state of Lake Como and Spluga in Lombardy, the state of Val Trebbia in Liguria, the state of Valle D’Aosta and Romea between Emilia Romagna and Veneto. and the SS 51 of Alemagna in Veneto. The situation on the roads will also remain critical over the next three weekends, with a red dot. To complicate matters will also be the strong heat wave that is keeping Italy in check, even if a sharp drop in temperatures is expected from Sunday with a worsening of the weather situation in the northern regions.