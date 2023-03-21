The Giallorossi full-back, recovering from a broken nose, also suffered an injury to the inner meniscus of his left knee, already injured in September. Impossible arthroscopic surgery, a meniscal suture was required which extends recovery times to no less than 8 weeks

It's raining in the wet for Rick Karsdorp, who is likely to have finished his season almost three months early. The Giallorossi full-back, who in recent days had undergone surgery to reduce the fracture of the nasal bones sustained during the match against Real Sociedad, was operated on following an injury to the inner meniscus of his left knee. An injury sustained during the same action that forced him to ask for a substitution due to a broken nose. But that's not all because, although it is a problem that – under normal conditions – could be solved in four weeks, the Roma winger had already been operated on in September after suffering the same injury during Roma-Helsinki.

MENISCAL SUTURE — Karsdorp was operated on by Professor Georg Ahlbäumer at the Klinik Gut in St. Moritz. However, it was not a simple arthroscopic intervention. In fact, this time it was necessary to proceed with a meniscal suture, a procedure that inevitably lengthens recovery times, which will in any case not be less than eight weeks. The player will remain in the Swiss clinic for a few days and will start his recovery process shortly. Only then will it be possible to establish with certainty the timing of the return to the field.

RELEASE — The full-back's conditions were made known by Roma through a statement published on official channels. "Rick Karsdorp underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee today, with subsequent meniscal suture, following a tear of the internal meniscus. The surgery, carried out by Professor Georg Ahlbäumer at Klinik Gut in St. Moritz, in the presence of the AS Roma First Team team doctor, Dr. Vincenzo Costa, ended successfully. The footballer will remain in the Swiss clinic for a few days and will soon begin the rehabilitation cycle".

