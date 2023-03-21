USA.- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States, reported that some health centers in several countries have reported that a type of yeast called Candida auris has been causing serious diseases in hospitalized patients.

Through a statement, the cdcexplained that in some patients, this yeast can enter the bloodstream and spread throughout the body, causing severe invasive infections.

“This yeast often does not respond to commonly used antifungal medications, making infections difficult to treat,” the agency noted.

Patients who have been hospitalized in a health care facility for a long time, have a central venous catheter or other lines or tubes going into their body, or have previously received antibiotics or antifungal medications appear to have the increased risk of infection with this yeast.

He also stated that specialized laboratory methods are needed to accurately identify Candida auris.

Conventional laboratory techniques could lead to misidentification and improper handling, making it difficult to control the spread of Candida auris in healthcare settings.

Due to these factors, CDC is alerting health care facilities of the United States, so that they are attentive to the presence of Candida auris in their patients.

Candida auris has been causing serious illness in patients. Photo: CDC

Why is the CDC concerned about Candida auris infections?

The CDC are concerned about the Candida auris for three main reasons:

It is often multidrug resistant, meaning it is resistant to multiple antifungal drugs commonly used to treat Candida auris infections. It is difficult to identify with standard laboratory methods and can be misidentified in laboratories without specific technology. Misidentification can lead to mismanagement. It has caused outbreaks in healthcare settings. For this reason, it is important to quickly identify Candida auris in a hospitalized patient so that healthcare facilities can take special precautions to stop its spread.

What types of infections can Candida auris cause?

Candida auris has caused bloodstream infections, wound infections and ear infections. It has also been isolated from respiratory and urine samples, but it is not clear whether it causes lung or bladder infections.

Who is at risk of Candida auris infection?

People who have recently spent time in nursing homes and have lines and tubes going into their bodies (such as breathing tubes, feeding tubes, and central venous catheters) appear to be at the highest risk of infection with Candida auris.

Limited data suggest that risk factors for Candida auris infections they are generally similar to risk factors for other types of Candida infections.

These risk factors include recent surgery, diabetes, use of broad-spectrum antibiotics and antifungals.

Infections have been found in patients of all ages, from premature babies to the elderly. Further studies are needed to obtain more information on the risk factors for infection with Candida auris.