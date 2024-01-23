Rome, the new Deloitte headquarters is ready

In one of the most prestigious streets of Rome, at number 89 via Vittorio Veneto, Deloitte inaugurates its Roman headquarters, entrusting the architectural design to Lombardini22. The consultancy firm has chosen to locate in a neoclassical complex designed in 1927 by Carlo Broggipreviously headquartered of Iri and of Fintecna. Deloitte is committed to restoring the building, adopting principles of environmental sustainability and innovation.

The brand Degwbelonging to Lombardini Group22, deals with interior design, focusing on integrated design for work spaces, space planning and the creation of a physical identity. The intervention aims to create a fluid and dynamic space, in line with the hybrid approach to work.

The new headquarters, which will accommodate over 2,600 people on a surface area of ​​16,000 square metres, includes 70 meeting rooms, over 750 workstations and an auditorium for conferences and events. Everything is designed to encourage a hybrid way of working, allowing people to alternate between moments of presence in the office and working remotely. The Roman headquarters of Deloitte it stands out as one of the few historic buildings in the city to have a triple certification (Leed, Breeam and Well).

