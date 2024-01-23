The names of the four independent Italian developers who won the third edition of Bologna Game Farm, the project for the development of the videogame sector in Italy promoted by the Emilia-Romagna Region and the Municipality of Bologna in collaboration with IncredBOL! AND THE IDEA. Specifically let's talk about BitNine Studios Sas, Floriano Lapolla, Michele Furia and Paolo Zito.
Selected developers will receive a contribution of up to €30,000 eachcoworking stations inside the Art-ER greenhouses in Bologna and a tailor-made acceleration path to develop video game projects with an adequate marketing strategy by IIDEA professionals, thanks to which they will be able to develop their projects in a product marketing perspective.
Coaching, as previously mentioned, is managed by IIDEA through local partners, with the coordination of Ivan Venturi and the tutors Luca Marchetti and Gerardo Verna and the involvement of the IIDEA network of members.
Furthermore, Bologna Game Farm's support does not end with the intensive acceleration phase but continues with constant support activity. For example, the teams of the first and second edition also participated in the main international trade fairs, such as First Playable (Florence), Gamescom (Cologne), Game Connection (Paris) and Game Developers Conference (San Francisco).
The winners of the Bologna Game Farm
Let's take an overview of the four winners of the third edition of the Bologna Game Farm.
BitNine Studios Sasis an independent team from Forlì, author of the surprising RPG tERRORbane (here is our review) and of tERRORbane Viral, a game in which the player's computer is attacked by a mysterious wave of malware programs and viruses that want to take control of it, which they will have to deal with using an anti-virus and the attackers' code, full of bugs.
Floriano Lapolla is an independent developer from Bologna and author of KAI, an action adventure with strategic resource management elements. In the game the protagonist Akira finds herself in a marine environment, which she must explore to reveal its mystery, on a journey of knowledge and overcoming her fears in the name of rediscovering her interiority.
Michele Furia gave life to Block Number 5, an RPG themed on street art and Hip Hop culture, where the protagonist will try to assert himself with his art, painting every corner by combining signs, letters and images to create unique and personalized graffiti.
Last but not least, Paolo Zito is the author of Sliding Hero, a metroidvania puzzle adventure, in which the player can slide in a single direction, until he encounters an obstacle. In the role of Luca sicomoro, a soldier of the Republic of Venice, we will have to escape from a mysterious labyrinth, facing various challenges and interacting with strange characters inspired by the tradition of Italian masks.
