The names of the four independent Italian developers who won the third edition of Bologna Game Farm, the project for the development of the videogame sector in Italy promoted by the Emilia-Romagna Region and the Municipality of Bologna in collaboration with IncredBOL! AND THE IDEA. Specifically let's talk about BitNine Studios Sas, Floriano Lapolla, Michele Furia and Paolo Zito.

Selected developers will receive a contribution of up to €30,000 eachcoworking stations inside the Art-ER greenhouses in Bologna and a tailor-made acceleration path to develop video game projects with an adequate marketing strategy by IIDEA professionals, thanks to which they will be able to develop their projects in a product marketing perspective.

Coaching, as previously mentioned, is managed by IIDEA through local partners, with the coordination of Ivan Venturi and the tutors Luca Marchetti and Gerardo Verna and the involvement of the IIDEA network of members.

Furthermore, Bologna Game Farm's support does not end with the intensive acceleration phase but continues with constant support activity. For example, the teams of the first and second edition also participated in the main international trade fairs, such as First Playable (Florence), Gamescom (Cologne), Game Connection (Paris) and Game Developers Conference (San Francisco).